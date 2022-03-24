Three decades in prison for sexual, physical assaults

Mar. 24—LIMA — A Lima man with what his attorney termed "serious brain damage that affects his behavior" was sentenced Thursday to a minimum of 32 years in prison for sexual and physical assaults of his one-time girlfriend.

Donald Collins III, 35, was indicted in July by an Allen County grand jury on seven felony counts that included two counts each of rape and kidnapping, along with single counts of attempted murder and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.

In February he entered into a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to single counts of sexual battery, attempted rape, felonious assault, burglary and abduction. The charges stemmed from an incident on May 19, 2021, that attorney Kenneth Rexford said his client does not remember.

"He has no memory of the fact that something terrible happened to someone he loved and that he did it," Rexford said.

Collins' mental competency had been called into question early in the case but in November of last year Dr. Carla Dreyer of the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio in Dayton ruled that Collins was competent to stand trial.

In a statement from the victim read aloud in Allen County Common Pleas Court during Thursday's sentencing hearing, the woman said Collins struck her multiple times, threatened to rape her anally, struck her with a lamp and held her against her will. The woman said she still suffers from post-traumatic syndrome disorder, has flashbacks and is unable to work.

"I still fear that he (Collins) will hurt me and if released (from prison) possibly kill me," the statement concluded.

Collins apologized to his victim, who was in the courtroom. "I can't take it back. I can't change it," he said. "I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart."

According to court records Allen County sheriff's deputies were dispatched on the evening of May 19 to Agerter Road after a caller said he heard a neighbor screaming for help. When deputies arrived the victim was found with fresh blood on her body and was suffering from numerous injuries.

She told deputies she had been attacked by Collins. She said the attack lasted for approximately two hours and included Collins' attempt to choke her with a fan cord and his hands.

Collins then forced himself on the victim sexually, court records show.

Deputies found Collins running naked along Agerter Road. He was taken into custody.

Collins was labeled a Tier 3 sex offender and must register with local authorities every 90 days for life.

Reach J Swygart at 567-242-0464