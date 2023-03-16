The three-year decline in earnings might be taking its toll on GPT Group (ASX:GPT) shareholders as stock falls 3.2% over the past week

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are likely to underperform. That's what has happened with the The GPT Group (ASX:GPT) share price. It's up 41% over three years, but that is below the market return. Unfortunately, the share price has fallen 9.1% over twelve months.

Although GPT Group has shed AU$287m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years of share price growth, GPT Group actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 19% per year.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

The dividend is no better now than it was three years ago, so that is unlikely to have driven the share price higher. Given the modest revenue growth, we doubt it explains the share price rise. But a closer look at the numbers might enlighten.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on GPT Group

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of GPT Group, it has a TSR of 65% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.8% in the last year, GPT Group shareholders lost 3.7% (even including dividends). However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GPT Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for GPT Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

