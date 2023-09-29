Three Degree Guarantee
Three Degrre Guarantee
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
In 'Optimal Illusions' UC Berkeley applied mathematician Coco Krumme explores our historical fascination with process optimization and how that pursuit has led to unintended is in the systems we're streamlining.
'I ordered a second one for my other car': wrote one of over 1,500 five-star fans.
The Frontier is available with a Hardbody Edition trim that brings retro styling and graphics for 2024, but it might not be enough to hold off its more advanced competitors.
Hotel and casino giant Caesars Entertainment said Thursday that hackers stole a huge trove of customer data in a recent cyberattack, confirming recent media reports. Caesars said in an 8-K notice with federal regulators filed before markets opened on Thursday that hackers stole a copy of the company's loyalty program database, which includes driver license numbers and Social Security numbers for a "significant number of members." "We have taken steps to ensure that the stolen data is deleted by the unauthorized actor, although we cannot guarantee this result," Caesars said in the SEC filing, implying that the company had paid a ransom as reported.
The warehouse is offering annual access for just $25 (and $20 for teachers!).
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
A Texas judge issued an injunction today to stall the enforcement of an online age verification bill. The Free Speech Coalition, along with adult video sites like Pornhub, led the legal challenge against Texas' HB 1181, arguing that the bill violates the First Amendment and infringes on rights guaranteed by Section 230. "The Court agrees that the state has a legitimate goal in protecting children from sexually explicit material online," wrote judge David Alan Ezra in the junction.
Bryce Harper lit up umpire Ángel Hernández after he was called out on a checked swing Thursday.
"What did you do before you could look something up?" The post Woman born in 1997 wonders how anything got done before the internet and millennials, Gen X-ers are happily filling in the blanks appeared first on In The Know.
Struggling with who to drop for your waiver adds? Jennifer Eakins has some names to consider cutting ahead of Week 4.
Eugenia Cooney has been a fixture on YouTube for over a decade. But for the last few years, fans have been growing increasingly concerned.
TikTokers swear by this trick whenever someone takes their photo from the side. The post What is mewing? The jawline-tightening move that celebrities supposedly use in photos appeared first on In The Know.
The Mariners are going to need some help to make it into the playoffs.
"This genuinely is making me want to cry ... There was so much misinformation back then."
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
"Who cares how white she looks to you. At the end of the day, her father is still Filipino, which makes her half Filipino." The post Filipino American creator weighs in on conversation about Olivia Rodrigo’s ethnicity: ‘Have y’all just never seen a Wasian before?’ appeared first on In The Know.
A ballerina is showing how she repurposes her winter tops for the summer months. The post Creator shares her ‘magic long sleeve’ trick and TikTok can’t get enough: ‘WHAT SORCERY IS THIS?!’ appeared first on In The Know.
It's true: "The Suite Life on Deck" is actually real. The post College students are sharing their dorm tours while studying at sea and people are shocked: ‘It’s giving suite life on deck’ appeared first on In The Know.