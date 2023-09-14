Three Degree Guarantee

TechCrunch

Allseated, a platform that helps event organizers plan and showcase venues virtually, has raised $20 million in a debt round of funding*. Founded in 2011, Allseated serves a collaborative space-visualization platform that allows venues and planners to create virtual walkthroughs for prospective clients, including tools for building 360-degree views of buildings and designing floor plans. Indeed, Allseated launched a "metaverse for enterprises" last May; however, alongside today's funding news the company revealed that it's spinning out its so-called "meetaverse" division into a standalone entity, though it provided no further context on why it's doing so, who's heading it up or how it will be funded.