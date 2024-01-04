Three Degree Guarantee

TechCrunch

The United States has long had an affordable housing crisis, but it’s been exacerbated as of late by a surge in mortgage interest rates and low inventory. “We’re helping to solve the affordability crisis for people who struggle with housing stability the most,” said CEO and co-founder Brian Bagdasarian. “While there are groups that have attempted to tackle programmatic buying of homes in the past -- to varying degrees of success -- the reality is no one is operating in our market, providing well-maintained affordable homes to the people most in need.”