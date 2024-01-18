Three delayed Paris Olympics sites being tracked, organisers say

Three Paris Olympics sites face slight delays and are being monitored, but all the sporting infrastructure is expected to be delivered on time for the start of the Games in July, the event's top infrastructure official said Wednesday.

Construction of one section of the athletes' village is running several weeks behind schedule, as is the renovation of the Grand Palais monument in central Paris that will host the fencing, the head of the Paris Olympics infrastructure body, Solideo, said.

A third site – the Colombes swimming pool set to be used for training in northern Paris – is not expected to be finished until June and is under observation.

"There are three sites out of 70 that are being monitored, without the schedule being at risk," Nicolas Ferrand told a hearing of the French Senate's sports commission.

"Overall, the works are totally on time and they are within the budget given to us, and with the levels of ambition that were set," he added.

Contractors are also racing to finish a crucial metro line extension in north and south Paris ahead of the start of the sporting extravaganza, but organisers remain confident that everything will be concluded in time.

'Perfectly on time'

Michel Cadot, who heads a Games co-ordination committee and is head of the National Sports Agency, also reassured the Senate committee the Games would be "perfectly on time and within budget."

The opening ceremony on 26 July, which is set to see the teams sail down the river Seine in central Paris, is still being finalised.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Paris 2024 Olympics Committee to reveal names of torch bearers

French basketball star resigns as Olympics ambassador over anti-Semitism row

Paris hoteliers under fire for massive mark-ups at Olympics opening gala