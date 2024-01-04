Three Democrats join Manchin in protesting EPA power plant rules

Jan. 4—Three Democrats, and an independent, have joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in protesting the new federal Environmental Protection Agency rules targeting power plants.

Manchin, a Democrat who isn't seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate, says the EPA power plant plan will jeopardize grid reliability, harm energy workers and raise energy costs for West Virginians.

Manchin, chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced this week that fellow Democrats Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Jon Tester of Montana, along with independent Kyrsten Sinema, have joined him in calling upon the EPA to revise the proposed power plant rule.

In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, the five lawmakers urge the EPA to ensure that power plant regulations maintain affordable and reliable power while protecting jobs and promoting American energy independence.

"Recently, Congress has worked in a bipartisan manner to pass important laws advancing American innovation through promising technologies like hydrogen, carbon capture, and advanced nuclear to create additional pathways to achieve a clean energy future," Manchin, Brown, Kelly, Tester and Sinema wrote in the letter to Regan. "Unfortunately, EPA's recent power plant rule overestimates the current and anticipated maturity of these promising technologies, to the detriment of American workers and consumers. While we hope these technologies will be available in the near future, we cannot ask our constituents to bear the cost of that risk in the form of significantly higher utility bills and unreliable electricity."

In the letter, Manchin and the four senators said they share the Biden administration's goal of reducing carbon emissions. However, they argue that the EPA power plan rule will have unintended consequences, including higher costs on consumers. They are calling upon the EPA to work with stakeholders from labor and industry to build consensus prior to putting forward a final rule.

"We believe there is a balanced approach to achieve a clean energy future while preserving the reliability of the electric grid," Manchin and the four lawmakers added in the letter to Regan. "As a coalition of several labor unions indicated in their public comments to EPA, reasonable changes that take into account the maturity of decarbonization technologies are necessary to ensure these regulations do not also cause the loss of both critically-needed jobs and energy grid resilience. Providing a realistic transition path to advanced technologies when they become available can best ensure both affordability and reliability of service."

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., also is demanding that the EPA scrap the power-plan rule, which Republican lawmakers in both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House overwhelmingly oppose.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens