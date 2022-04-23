Three Democrats seek nominationfor Superior Court 1 judgeship

Apr. 23—Primary voters selecting a Democratic ballot will have a choice of three candidates seeking election as judge of Vigo Superior Court 1.

Noah Gambill, John Nichols and Jason Saunders are seeking election in their first campaigns for political office.

Gambill is an attorney for the Department of Child Services.

Nichols is an attorney in private practice and also serves as first-appearance counsel for inmates newly booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Saunders is a deputy prosecutor with 15 years experience serving in city and superior courts.

Noah Gambill

Gambill, 40, is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School. He attended Wabash College and later Indiana University, graduating in 2004. Gambill received his law degree from Hamline University. He has practiced criminal, civil, family, adoption, appellate and estate law and is now serving a second term as president of the Terre Haute Bar Association.

"I have a passion for helping people," he said of his decision to run. "Whether working in private practice or as an attorney for the Department of Child Services, I have approached my cases with the mindset of the likelihood of how the court will rule on a case. It will be my priority in office to rule on cases in an impartial, competent and diligent manner. I believe a judge, at his or her core, has to be a problem solver.

"Division 1 is unique in that it is home to the 'Veterans Court;' a 'problem solving court' developed to assist veterans in the criminal justice system who are struggling with substance and mental health issues. As the attorney for DCS on one of the county's other problem solving courts, 'Family Recovery Court,' I have seen first-hand the benefits of these types of programs in breaking the cycle of recidivism by individuals into the court system. It will be my priority to continue this invaluable tool in the judicial system."

His campaign website is NoahForJudge.com.

Story continues

John Nichols

Nichols, 63, is a graduate of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and Capital University Law School. He was admitted to the state bar in October 1984 and has practiced law in Terre Haute for 35 years, handling more than 150 jury trials.

Nichols has been nationally ranked as a Top 10 Attorney by the National Academy of Personal Injury Lawyers, and he has been named as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff's Lawyer in the United States by the Trial Lawyers Association.

He received the Indiana State Bar Association's Civility Award, which is given annually to one attorney as recognition of ability to work well with others. He is also a past board member of the Indiana Trial Lawyers Association.

"I believe it is important for all citizens of Vigo County to have respect for our judicial system," he said of his choice to run. "All citizens should feel that the court is fair and impartial to all people who bring their cases in front of the judge. I am running in hopes that my experience will help meet the goals of enhancing the people's respect for the court system. I believe that my background will assist me in bringing civility, integrity and dignity to the Court."

For more, see his Facebook page, John Nichols for Judge.

Jason Saunders

Saunders, 48, is a 1996 graduate of Wabash College and earned a law degree from Indiana University in 1999. He was in private practice until 2007, when he joined the Vigo County prosecutor's office, working in city court and Superior Courts 5 and 6. He has handled trials for the prosecutor's office in all Vigo County courts.

"Even before I began practicing law, I knew I would like to serve my community as a judge," he said of his decision to run. "I have been preparing my entire legal career for this opportunity. Almost every day in court, important decisions are made that impact people deeply. A judge is chosen to make difficult decisions fairly, impartially, thoughtfully and consistently. A judge should be a careful and compassionate listener and treat everyone with dignity and respect, while retaining the ability to make tough decisions based on the law and facts.

"After spending eight years in private practice, I have served the past 15 years as a deputy prosecuting attorney. I am in the courtroom nearly every day, working with all constituents of the criminal justice system. I have prosecuted thousands of cases and hundreds of violent felony crimes, including murders. My experience handling a wide variety of civil and criminal matters, including both civil and criminal bench and jury trials, uniquely qualifies me to fill this role."

His campaign website is VoteSaunders.com.

