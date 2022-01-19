Three Denton high schools placed on lockdown as police investigate unsubstantiated threats

Three Denton high schools are on lockdown Wednesday as authorities investigate unsubstantiated threats, Denton police said.

Numerous police officers are at Denton High School and Denton Ryan High School on Wednesday as investigations continue on the campuses.

Denton Guyer High School has also been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Denton police said.

We are investigating unsubstantiated threats at Denton High School and Ryan High School. The campuses are on lockdown and there are large police presences at both schools out of an abundance of caution. Please avoid the area to allow officers to work. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/wnfFj4p8vS — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) January 19, 2022

Denton police have asked residents to stay away from the schools.

Denton police posted the alert on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.