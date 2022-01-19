Three Denton high schools placed on lockdown as police investigate unsubstantiated threats

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

Three Denton high schools are on lockdown Wednesday as authorities investigate unsubstantiated threats, Denton police said.

Numerous police officers are at Denton High School and Denton Ryan High School on Wednesday as investigations continue on the campuses.

Denton Guyer High School has also been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Denton police said.

Denton police have asked residents to stay away from the schools.

Denton police posted the alert on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories