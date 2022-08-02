Three deputies shot at North Carolina home, one in critical condition, cops say

Three sheriff’s deputies were shot were shot while responding to a home in Wayne County, North Carolina, and one is in critical condition, according to the Wayne County government officials.

The other two deputies are hospitalized in stable condition, according to a new release.

Investigators say it happened Monday, Aug. 1, when deputies responded to a home on Arrington Bridge Road in the Dudley community. Dudley is about 60 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Three deputies arrived at the home around 10:30 a.m. to serve an involuntary commitment order when the man inside responded by shooting at the deputies, Wayne County officials said at a press conference shared by WITN.

“The gunfire was pretty instantaneous,” Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gilley said at the press conference.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton, then barricaded himself in the home, officials said.

A SWAT team entered the residence about 8 p.m. and found Hamilton dead from “an apparent fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound,” officials said. An autopsy is to be performed on Hamilton, Gilley said.

Wayne County officials told The Associated Press “deputies had no reason to believe the suspect was dangerous” when they first entered the home.

The three deputies are at ECU Health hospital and have been identified as:

Sergeant Matthew Fishman, 38, in critical condition

Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres, 27, in stable condition

Corporal Andrew Cox, 37, in stable condition

