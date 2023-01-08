Three detained after man shot in South Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot Saturday night in South Memphis.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Patton Street, off South Parkway East.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Poice have detained three people at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

