Three detained after man shot in South Memphis, police say

A man was shot Saturday night in South Memphis.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Patton Street, off South Parkway East.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

At 5:14 pm, officers responded to the 1400 Blk of Patton Street regarding a shooting. Officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Officers have three suspects detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/gksSqtRaGX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 8, 2023

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Poice have detained three people at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

