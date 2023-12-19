These three development projects are set to open in 2024 in Milwaukee's South Shore suburbs

Developments take time, but there are a few scheduled to open next year in the South Shore suburbs.

Here's a look at three new projects ― a South Milwaukee banquet/event space, Cudahy's fire station, and townhomes in Oak Creek ― that are set to be open or operating in some capacity in 2024.

South Milwaukee American Legion Post 27 becoming Bella Rose

The South Milwaukee Van Eimeren-Kolonka American Legion Post 27 building has been sold and will become Bella Rose. The space will host various events but will also allow the Legion members to maintain a presence in the building.

When the announcement came that the Van Eimeren-Kolonka American Legion Post 27 building was for sale, Austin Duerr of 3 Dog Real Estate – Powered by Abundance Real Estate said he hoped a prospective buyer would “have some appreciation for the post still operating out of there once a month to hold their board meetings.”

That hope became a reality when Mario and Nada Stillo of Oak Creek signed on the dotted line in September. The Stillos purchased the property to operate Bella Rose, a banquet and event space.

They plan some cosmetic remodeling to the space with paint, lighting, flooring and other updates they're expecting to complete in 2023. Nada Stillo said Bella Rose was hoping to start booking events in January 2024, but they want the Legion members to “still call this space their home.”

One way the new owners are doing that is blocking off Memorial Day and Veterans Day indefinitely for the veterans, Duerr told the Journal Sentinel in September.

Much of the historical memorabilia in Post 27 will remain on display, Stillo said.

“It really comes down to their trust in us with their history and legacy, they’re such a focal point in our community,” Stillo said. “It wasn’t really a matter of us agreeing to concessions, it was more of we just couldn’t show them enough of how much we appreciate all the work that they put into the community, but then also trust in us with their space, their home.”

Cudahy’s new fire station should open by summer 2024

Cudahy's new multi-million dollar fire station is under construction on the Station 2 site at 3115 E. Ramsey Ave.

Cudahy has been working on planning and building a new fire station for a few years and it should be ready for firefighters in summer 2024 at 3115 East Ramsey Ave.

“We have spent countless hours designing and redesigning the building and systems to provide a working firehouse to serve the community,” Cudahy Fire Chief Jeff Bloor told the Journal Sentinel in April 2023.

The council approved design and construction plans for this new two-story station in January 2022 with an approved cost of up to $11 million.

The city was operating two fire stations, and both required millions of dollars in deferred maintenance, so the decision was made to consolidate into one location. During construction, all operations were moved into Station 1 at 4626 South Packard Ave.

The new station is situated where Station 2, built in 1968, formerly stood.

'Ivy' townhomes at Oak Creek’s Lakeshore Commons

After raising $3.08 million, Milwaukee-based F Street is ready to start construction of 28 Ivy townhomes at Oak Creek’s Lakeshore Commons. Rendering courtesy of RINKA.

Milwaukee-based F Street is creating Lakeshore Commons along Lake Michigan in Oak Creek with access to Lake Vista Park and the Bender Park hiking trail. The project was first proposed in 2020 for the 66-acre former industrial space at 4005 E. Lake Vista Parkway.

F Street completed an investment capital raise in August of $3.07 million. The townhome project’s total cost is $12.3 million.

Coming in 2024 are 28 rental “Ivy” townhomes at the north end of the Lakeshore Commons project. The rental spaces will cost between $1,295+ per month for a junior one-bedroom unit 592 to 604 square feet to $2,495+ per month for a three-bedroom unit 1,337 to 1,558 square feet.

The official website states the units are now leasing.

Future phases of Lakeshore Commons will include 57 “Summit” apartments and 75 “Grove” apartments.

Lakeshore Commons must have a minimum assessed value of $27.4 million by January 2024 and $81.2 million by January 2027 as part of the development agreement with Oak Creek. As part of that agreement, the city agreed to provide $30.1 million through generated property tax revenue to help finance the project.

