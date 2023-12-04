Three die in Athens following murder-suicide

Three people are dead following what Athens-Clarke police described as a murder-suicide on Friday night that emerged from a “domestic dispute.”

The killings were reported at about 11 p.m. on Massey Lane, a neighborhood in north Athens off Freeman Drive. All three resided on the street, police said.

Police identified the shooter as Mangell Maivena, 31, who shot the others before he turned the gun on himself.

The others were identified as 26-year-old Juliana Navarnete-Moreno and 20-year-old Hugo Martinez-Cerritos. Moreno died at the scene, while Cerritos died on Sunday at a local hospital.

Police said Maivena was armed with a pistol, but have withheld the caliber gun.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Monday that the next of kin of those killed have been notified in the countries of Guatemala and Nicaragua.

He said Maivena was the ex-husband of Moreno.

Police said Moreno and Cerritos arrived at the home on Massey Lane in a 2013 Toyota Camry and a domestic dispute then took police.

Police asked that anyone with information about the case should call Det. Paul Johnson at 762-400-7060 or send an email to paul.johnson@accgov.com.

