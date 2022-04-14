Three die in two separate shootings in York

Three men have died in two separate shootings in York this week, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Milford Singletary, 29, of the 400 block of Walnut Street was shot on Monday evening and succumbed to his injuries at WellSpan York Hospital on Wednesday evening, the coroner's office said.

Two men died in connection with a shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street Wednesday evening. A 27-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died at the scene. A 30-year-old victim was taken by private vehicle to Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning, the coroner's office reported.

A third man was wounded in the shooting, but he is expected to survive, York City Police said.

Autopsies are planned for later this week at Lehigh Valley Memorial Hospital, the coroner's office said.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, the coroner's office said.

The first shooting happened around 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Walnut Street, York City Police said in a news release. Officers found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.

York City Police said they were called to a shooting around 11:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Market Street. Officers provided medical aid to the 27-year-old but he died at the scene.

The department then received a call that two victims arrived at the hospital. The 30-year-old man died from his injuries.

A 34-year-old man, who was wounded, is expected to survive, police said.

Just a month ago, York City Police investigated two homicides and six other shootings in six days.

York County has had nine homicides so far this year. Eight of the deaths have been in the city, the coroner's office said.

Anyone with information about the shootings can contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Three die in two separate shootings in York this week, coroner says