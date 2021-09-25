Three dismembered bodies found burning in Texas dumpster

The body parts of three different people, one of who authorities believe belong to be a young girl, were discovered burning in a dumpster in Texas.

Firefighters responding to a dumpster fire just outside the city of Fort Worth made the gruesome discovery as they extinguished the blaze on Wednesday around 6:15 a.m., NBC-DFW reported. Police and homicide detectives were also called to the scene.

One set of remains was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, who has a long criminal history, including charges of fraud, drug possession, and theft, according to court records. He’s known to frequent the Dallas area and he has ties to Hurst, Euless, and Bedford.

Authorities are struggling to identify the other two bodies, but it is difficult because they are so badly burned. They believe the other sets of remains belong to a teen girl and a female child.

Some body parts are also still unaccounted for, police said. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities are also calling on members of the community to come forward with any information they may have in connection with the incident. They should call either 817-392-4339 or 817-392-4338 to speak with a detective.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also reach out to CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.