Three displaced after fire; no injuries

Nov. 6—An early-morning fire on Sycamore Street displace three adults and a dog on Monday, Fire Chief Bill Berry reported.

Firefighters received an alarm at 2:50 a.m. for a fire at 2108 Sycamore St. The fire was under control within minutes, but crews stayed on the scene longer in order to look for hot spots.

There were no injuries, but the Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced adults and dog.

No one was entrapped by the blaze, which remains under investigation.