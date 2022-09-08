Three doctors charged in death of pregnant woman in Poland

·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Poland said Thursday that they have charged three doctors in relation to the death last year of a 30-year-old pregnant woman.

Agnieszka Wichary, spokesperson for the prosecutors’ office in Katowice, said the charges were of exposing the patient to the danger of loss of life.

“As a result of the team's activity and the failure to act, the patient has died,” Wichary's statement said.

Two of the doctors also were charged with unintentionally causing the patient's death. If convicted, they could face up to five years in prison.

The death from sepsis last September of the woman know as Iza at the hospital in Pszczyna in her 22nd week of pregnancy led to massive protests against Poland’s restrictive anti-abortion law.

Activists blamed the doctors’ choice to “wait and see” rather than immediately carry out an abortion on the country's near-ban on abortion and said she was the first to die from the further tightening of the restrictive law. The woman left behind a husband and a daughter.

It was not immediately known when an indictment could be sent to court.

Poland, a mostly Catholic country, passed a strict law in 1993 that banned abortions except in three cases: if the pregnancy results from rape or incest; if the woman’s life or health is at risk; or if the fetus had congenital deformities. But the Constitutional Tribunal, under the influence of Poland’s conservative ruling party, ruled last year that abortions for congenital defects were not constitutional.

Recommended Stories

  • Futures tick higher ahead of Powell's speech

    Wall Street's main indexes climbed the most in about a month on Wednesday as bond yields retreated after a recent surge that was driven by expectations of hawkish central bank policies. Hawkish remarks from Fed officials and recent data signaling strength in the U.S. economy have pushed money markets to bet on an 80% chance that the Fed will hike interest rates by another 75 basis points at this month's meeting.

  • Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

    The boy, Mazen Adam, a refugee in Libya from Sudan’s conflict-torn Darfur region, was kidnapped last week by unknown gunmen demanding ransom. Hours after the video depicting this scene spread on social media, the boy’s father was taken by gunmen from his home in western Libya. The video has underscored how abuses, torture, sexual violence and killings of migrants are rampant in Libya, where the European Union is using fragments of the broken-down state as an out-sourced policeman to block migrants from reaching its shores, trapping them there.

  • Man charged in Maryland deputy sheriff's 1971 killing

    A New York man has been arrested and charged with killing a law enforcement officer in Maryland more than 50 years ago, police said Wednesday. Larry David Smith, 70, admitted to shooting Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Capt. James Tappen Hall in 1971 when police detectives interviewed him in New York last Thursday, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release. Smith told detectives that he accidentally shot Hall when the deputy confronted Smith as he carried property from a residential burglary to a waiting vehicle, police said in an application for an arrest warrant.

  • Woman reportedly sexually assaulted on east Charlotte greenway; CMPD searching for suspect

    A woman was taken to a hospital following an alleged sexual assault near the McAlpine Creek Greenway in east Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said.

  • Poland joins Baltic states on new limits to entry of Russian nationals

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland joined the Baltic states on Thursday in limiting the admission of Russian nationals on its territory, the government said, the latest move aiming to penalise Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia this week agreed to limit the entry of Russian nationals into their countries from Russia and Belarus. "It is unacceptable that, while people in Ukraine are being tortured and murdered, citizens from the aggressor state (Russia) can travel freely within the EU," the Polish government said in a statement, adding the new measures should enter into force by Sept. 19.

  • Norman Reedus Says He Feared For His Life After Walking Dead On-Set Injury

    Norman Reedus gave more details about the injury he suffered while filming The Walking Dead in March. Find out why he thought he "was going to die."

  • Modi's "Make In India" push is leaving gaps in Indian defence

    India has become increasingly vulnerable to attacks from its neighbouring countries. A key reason could be prime minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” policy.

  • UK doctors concerned for Queen's health, family head to Scotland

    LONDON (Reuters) -Family members rushed to be by the side of Queen Elizabeth after doctors said they were concerned about the health of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday, saying she should remain under medical supervision. The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year. "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement.

  • Syria's foreign ministry: Israeli raids on airport amount to a 'war crime'

    A foreign ministry statement specifically referred to Israeli air raids on Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport which damaged the runway and put the site out of service for the second time in a week. "The recurring Israeli attacks, especially the systematic and deliberate targeting of civilian objects in Syria - the latest of which was the targeting of Aleppo International Airport yesterday - amounts to a crime of aggression and a war crime according to international law," the statment said.

  • Why Obama is just now getting his portrait officially unveiled in the White House, two presidents later

    After Trump and Obama snubbed each other — and pandemic delays — Biden will host his former boss to officially unveil the first Black US president's portrait.

  • Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton on what to expect from upcoming docuseries ‘Gutsy’

    The mother-daughter duo tell "The View" about their new docuseries, what it means to be gutsy women, and the secretary opens up about how she was able to be honest about her husband's infidelity.

  • Video shows fake Trump elector in Georgia letting 2 Trump associates into an elections office on the day that a voting system was breached

    In the video, Cathy Latham, a Georgia GOP official, was seen letting operatives, including Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, into the Coffee County office.

  • Satellite photos: Israel attack damages Syria airport runway

    An Israeli strike on a Syrian airport tore large craters in three spots on the facility's runway, again closing the airfield after a strike days earlier also halted traffic, satellite images analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press show. The strike Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport comes as Israel continues to strike what it describes as Iranian weapons shipments into Syria to support its long-embattled President Bashar Assad in his country's grinding war. The satellite images from Planet Labs PBC taken Wednesday show the airport's single east-west runway bore three new craters.

  • 4 dead, 3 wounded in 'senseless murder rampage' across Memphis that forced residents inside

    A 19-year-old man was in custody in a series of shootings, including one broadcast on social media, that left four dead, three wounded and the city of Memphis

  • Eliza Fletcher Found Dead at 34: What to Know About the Billionaire Heiress

    On Sept. 6, Memphis Police Department confirmed that billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher was found deceased after being abducted while out on a jog last week. Look back at her life.

  • Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles

    The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder. Now, the Navy is getting ready to turn the page as it looks to a future ship brimming with lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph. Stevens, 52, said the warship provides an opportunity to build something new after a historic production run of the Arleigh Burke class.

  • Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges

    Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body.

  • Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Being Kidnapped During a Jog in Memphis

    Memphis authorities confirmed that the body discovered Sept. 5 belongs to that of billionaire heiress Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while on a run last week.

  • High-School Football Player’s Disappearance Was Staged to Conceal Murder, Prosecutor Says

    Thurston County Sheriff's OfficeA high-school football player in Washington state who vanished on his way to practice last week is now accused of staging his own disappearance to evade charges for murdering a 51-year-old man.Gabriel Davies, a 16-year-old student at Olympia High School, appeared in court Tuesday for the first time since the whole bizarre saga began last Wednesday, when frantic search efforts were launched to find him after he failed to make it to football practice. Many feared th

  • New details surrounding the death of Eliza Fletcher released

    There are new details that were released surrounding the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher, court records show.