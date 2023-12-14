Three dogs die from respiratory illness at Palm Beach County animal shelter

Three dogs have died at a Palm Beach County animal shelter after the spread of a disease, the county said Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is halting all acceptance of dogs until Dec. 18 to reduce the risk of the bacteria, referred to as Strep Zo. “This is due to three recent cases of Streptococcus equi zooepidemicus (often referred to as Strep Zo), which resulted in the death of these three dogs,” according the news release.

All the animals at the shelter have been quarantined, and all the dogs have received either an injection or antibiotics to kill the infection and reduce the spread.

Strep Zo is an emerging pathogen popping up in three other states over the past seven days, spurring shelter outbreaks, the county said. The disease spurs severe bleeding in the dogs’ lungs, which causes death within hours.

PBC Animal Care & Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of Florida’s Turnpike.

The agencies who can take in a limited number of emergency strays are:

Furry Friends in Jupiter.

Peggy Adams Rescue League in West Palm Beach.

Big Dog Rescue Ranch in Loxahatchee Groves.

Tri-County Animal Rescue in West Boca.

For more information, people may reach Animal Care & Control at 561-233-1200 or visit its website, pbcgov.com/animal

