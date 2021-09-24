Three dogs reunited with family after they were driven away while inside stolen pet-care van

Three dogs were stolen from a pet-care transportation van in Lakeview Thursday afternoon but were found hours later, Chicago police said.

After a man driving the van for Dogaholics with the three dogs — a black and white Great Dane, a brown short haired pointer and black short haired pointer — exited the vehicle, he left the keys inside with the doors locked, police said. He was parked in an alley near the 3600 block of North Southport in Lakeview.

When he returned, he saw multiple people inside the vehicle, driving away at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, and he contacted police. Workers from Dogaholics — a business providing an array of services for dogs, including grooming and boarding — posted to its Facebook page information regarding the van and the dogs stolen and asked the public for help finding the van.

Hours later, at 8:50 p.m., the vehicle and dogs Keith, Pappy and Stella were recovered in the 1600 block of South Lawndale Avenue after a “concerned citizen” called, police said. The dogs were unharmed, and were later reunited with their family, according to Dogaholics Facebook page.