Three dogs stabbed to death in ‘pretty heinous’ animal cruelty case, Fresno police say

Officers were investigating animal cruelty Tuesday after three pit bulls were found stabbed to death in central Fresno, police said.

An unknown disturbance was reported to 911 around 3 a.m. after people were heard shouting outside a home near Fresno Street and Ashlan Avenue, Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Police officers arrived and found the three dogs dead from stab wounds. She said police do not suspect the owner of being involved in the violence to the pit bulls.

“It’s obviously a pretty heinous situation and we’re taking it seriously as a felony animal cruelty case,” she said.