Three donors share in $10,000 in United Way Annual Campaign Incentive

Jan. 18—WILKES-BARRE — Patti Mankovich's luck just kept getting better Wednesday morning.

Mankovich was one of three finalists for the United Way of Wyoming Valley's Annual Campaign Incentive Drawing — this year's three cash prizes totaled $10,000, with the top prize $7,500.

Bill Jones, President and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, had three envelopes, each containing a check — $7,500, $1,500, and $1,000.

Jones then had Kaylee Baran, United Way's Marketing & Communications Manager, ask the three finalists to guess closest to a pre-determined number.

Mankovich was closest, giving her first choice of the three envelopes — she picked the top prize. She and her husband, Shannon, reside in Nanticoke.

"I'm going to put this in the bank and savor it for a while," said Mankovich, a 29-year employee of Wegmans.

"I'm thrilled. We support the United Way because they do a lot to help children."

Robert Furedi, a 2014 retiree from Frontier Communications, won the $1,500 prize, and Dina Becker from Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, won the $1,000.

For the 12th consecutive year, MotorWorld Toyota sponsored the top prize. Rick Osick, Division President, MotorWorld MileOne Autogroup, was on-hand to present the checks.

"We are happy to sponsor this event for the 12th straight year," Osick said. "We are proud to support the United Way and their mission to address poverty at all levels."

Jones explained that donors who contributed $3 per week ($156) or more were eligible for the drawing. The finalists for the cash prizes were selected at random from the thousands of donors who supported the annual campaign.

"Our United Way is driven to improve the odds of success for at-risk children, families, and others in need throughout the Wyoming Valley," Jones said. "The incentive giveaway is one of the many ways we get to offer a heartfelt thank you to our donors during the year. The lucky winners represent all of the donors who care about our community and help us advance our mission. We simply couldn't do all we do without all of the support we receive."

Jones said MotorWorld has been a fantastic partner for the United Way.

"This is the twelfth year that MotorWorld and Toyota have anchored our incentive program and sponsored our top prize," Jones said. "Their kind support leverages a lot of giving. We are certainly grateful to them and all the companies that support the campaign."

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.