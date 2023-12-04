Three Dover business burglarized. Police seek this suspect.

The Dover Police Department is investigating three commercial burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours on Dec. 3, 2023, into Dec. 4, 2023.

DOVER — The Dover Police Department is seeking the public's help as it investigates three commercial burglaries that occurred during the overnight hours of Sunday, Dec. 3 into Monday, Dec. 4.

Two targeted businesses were salons and one was a restaurant — all are located in the north end of the city on Central Avenue.

The incidents appear to involve a single suspect, who upon entry into each of the businesses targeted cash registers, according to police. The suspect is seen in surveillance video from two of the businesses, and police have released an image.

Dover police ask anyone with information to call the department at 603-742-4646. Tips can be reported anonymously to Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or via dovernhcrimeline.org.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: Dover police seek suspect in burglaries of three businesses