Three Dover family members found dead by Dover police Thursday evening.

DOVER — Three members of a local family were found dead Thursday night on Wilson's Way, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.

In a press release, the DA's Office said police in Dover received a 911 call at about 7:24 p.m. Thursday from another family member who had stopped by to check on the family.

Police responded to the home to find an adult male, adult female and their teenage daughter all deceased. Officers secured the scene and contacted the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to join the investigation.

The DA's Office said that although the investigation is at a "very preliminary stage," current evidence does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but instead suggests this is a deadly incident of domestic violence.

It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community, the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office said the next of kin notification process is ongoing. Additional information is likely to be available by midday today.

Dover police and Massachusetts State Police officers from the DA’s office, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and other specialized units processed the crime scene through much of the night.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Dover police find three dead in home; domestic violence suspected