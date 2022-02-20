🌱 Three Drive-By Shooting Victims + Des Moines Pride Center

Hello again, Des Moines! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Des Moines Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Des Moines Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Des Moines long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

Cloudy and breezy. High: 52 Low: 24.

Early Sunday morning, three people were injured in a drive-by shooting. Someone in a car driving by fired at them around 2 a.m., and a friend who was with them shot back at the car. One woman with a gunshot wound was found near Wells Fargo Arena, and she was transported to a hospital. Two other victims with gunshot wounds showed up at a different hospital a short time later. All three are expected to survive. (KIMT 3) Far away from the spotlight of public debate, outside the jurisdiction of local school boards and Iowa state lawmakers, the private library of the Des Moines Pride Center features a collection of more than 3,000 books written by, for, and about LGBTQ people, Black and Hispanic people, and women. The books, a mix of hardcovers and paperbacks, are almost all donated. The library's existence has taken on new meaning as there have been greater efforts to ban these books from school libraries. (Des Moines Register) Please Pass the Love is a program in Iowa that focuses on increasing school mental health (SMH) support in Iowa. Their Stick-By-Me crisis sticker program is asking for businesses to help get crisis hotline stickers into every school and business. This is sorely needed as, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa is seeing an increase in suicides. (KCCI Des Moines)

Brown v. Board of Education (Zoom) - Urbandale Public Library (3:30 PM)

Regular Council Meeting - Des Moines City Hall (5:00 PM)

The Story Behind 80/35 and the Des Moines Music Coalition (DMMC) (Zoom) - Young Professionals Connection (5:30 PM)

Mozart’s THE MAGIC FLUTE will be running for two performances only on March 5 and 6 at the Des Moines Civic Center with the Des Moines Symphony in the pit. (Instagram)

March is Spielberg month at the Flix Brewhouse Des Moines! Grab your tickets to movies like Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and more now at https://bit.ly/3p2gdqL (Facebook)

Did you know that a VIP ticket to the G R A V I T Y GALA happening on March 4 gets you access to the VIP Portrait experience by photographer Joe Crimmings? Tickets to the G R A V I TY GALA can be purchased here: https://event.auctria.com/5754...-ae4b.../ (Facebook)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

