Three driveby shootings in 20 minutes raise alarms over rising gun violence in New York City

Brooklyn borough President Eric Adams speaks during a vigil honoring recent victims of shootings in New York, with mothers who have lost children to gun violence and anti-violence advocates on July 8, 2020 at Borough Hall in New York.

Gun violence in New York City has spiked compared to the same time last year, with multiple shootings over the weekend.

According to Fox News, the NYPD reported 35 people were shot in 28 separate shootings between Friday and Sunday. Around this same time period last year, there were only "five shootings and six victims."

In the midst of the shootings over the weekend, a 1-year-old was killed outside near Raymond Bush Playground in Brooklyn on Sunday, ABC7NY reported.

In his daily briefing Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed the shooting that left a child dead.

"To wake up this morning and learn that a one-year-old child was killed on the streets of our city by gunfire is just so painful," de Blasio said.

The spike in shootings throughout the city continued after the weekend.

Five people were shot in Brooklyn on Monday evening, The New York Times reported. The three drive-by shootings occurred within 20 minutes. The shootings began on Remsen Avenue between Avenue M and N in Canarsie.

The shootings also included a 23-year-old woman who was shot four times in the chest. Minutes later, three 19-year-old men were shot about a half-mile away. Within the following two minutes, an 18- year-old was shot in the back while riding a scooter at Flatlands Fourth Street and East 108th Street.

In a press conference Monday night, NYPD's chief of detectives Rodney Harrison said all victims are expected to survive.

"As of July 12, there had been 634 shootings in 2020, compared with 394 in 2019. At that pace, the city was on track to top 800 shootings this year, which would be the first time that has happened in three years," according to the New York Times report.

"This.Must.STOP!" NYPD's chief of community affairs Jeffery Maddrey tweeted Monday.

