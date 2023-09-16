Three drivers suspected of DUI drive toward fatal accident scene in Apple Valley

Deputies at the scene of a fatal motorcycle collision arrested three separate drivers suspected of being intoxicated as they drove toward the scene on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team were following up on a vehicle versus motorcycle traffic crash that occurred on Bear Valley Road and Savage Lane.

Arrest No. 1

During that time, at about 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, Christopher Steven Straigt, 32, of Apple Valley was driving his vehicle eastbound on Bear Valley Road.

Straigt failed to stop at the road closure signs and barricades at Bear Valley Road and Deep Creek and continued driving towards police vehicles, investigators and the victim who was killed in the collision, police said.

Straigt was found to be intoxicated and was arrested on suspicion of entering a disaster area and driving under the influence, sheriff’s officials said.

Arrest No. 2

At about 1:35 a.m., Gladys Zuniga, 18, of Apple Valley was driving westbound on Bear Valley Road when she failed to stop at the road closure signs and barricades at Bear Valley Road and Mockingbird Road, authorities said.

Zuniga also drove towards police vehicles and investigators and was later found to be intoxicated. She was arrested on suspicion of entering a disaster area and driving under the influence, police said.

Arrest No. 3

At 1:56 a.m., investigators reported seeing a third vehicle driving towards the accident scene without headlights.

Driver Andrea Fernanda Reyes, 34 of Imperial Beach turned south on Deep Creek Road and a patrol deputy stopped her at Deep Creek and Del Oro roads.

Reyes was also found to be intoxicated. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said.

All three suspects were transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto where they will be released on citations to appear in court.

Costs of driving under the influence can be over $10,000 in fines, required classes and fees, police said.

Sober reminder

Apple Valley sheriff’s officials are reminding the public of the dangers of driving while under the influence.

Nationally, statistics from 2021 show approximately 31% of all fatal traffic collisions are the result of drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

California ranks just above the national average at 32%. Also, throughout the nation, intoxicated driving arrests make up approximately 10% of all arrests.

Designate a sober driver if you plan to drink or use drugs. Call for a taxi, Uber, or Lyft. Also, call a friend if you find yourself intoxicated and need to get to another location.

If you see a driver whom you believe to be intoxicated, please call 911.

Anyone with any information on any of these incidents is asked to call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wish

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Drivers suspected of DUI drive toward fatal accident scene