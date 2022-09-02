Three drug arrests in Red Springs

Sep. 2—RED SPRINGS — An investigation into larcenies in the Mount Zion Church Road and N.C. 71 North, Red Springs area has led to multiple arrests.

On Wednesday, Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division and Drug Enforcement Division Investigators executed a search warrant at 224 Mount Zion Church Road in Red Springs, according to a release from the sheriff's office. During the course of the investigation and search, a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, four firearms and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.

Investigators also recovered tobacco products that were stolen during the recent breaking-and-entering of a convenience store and a stolen vehicle.

Investigators arrested and charged Lucius Locklear, 25, and his mother, Jacqueline Locklear, 45, both of Red Springs, with possession with intent to sale or deliver cocaine; possession with intent to sale or deliver marijuana; maintaining a drug dwelling; possession with intent to manufacture, sale, or deliver schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sale, or deliver schedule III controlled substance; felony conspiracy; possessing drug paraphernalia; and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

Lucius Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. Jacqueline Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.

John Murr, 50, of Red Springs was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Murr was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $55,000 secured bond.

"Brightly colored drugs were seized during this arrest" said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. "... Information regarding the dispersal of colorful drugs was released last week by the DEA. Drugs such as this are used to attract younger users. Drug dealers don't care about the age of the person using their product, they are only concerned for themselves and their pocket.

Story continues

"The Drug Enforcement Division will continue its efforts in combatting the drug problem in Robeson County by working alongside our local, state and federal partners while also providing assistance to those that are addicted," Wilkins said.

Lucius Locklear is out on bond on charges related to a homicide. In February 2017, Locklear was charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

More charges are likely. Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.