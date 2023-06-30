Three early takeaways from Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in London

The News

Actor Kevin Spacey is in court in London this week over allegations that he sexually assaulted four men between 2001 and 2013. Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges against him.

Court was in session for just over an hour Friday, Britain’s Sky News reported, and the prosecution outlined its case against Spacey.

The trial will continue Monday and is expected to last four weeks.

Know More

Spacey a “sexual bully,” prosecution says

In her opening statement, prosecutor Christine Agney told jurors that Spacey is a “sexual bully,” and warned them not to be starstruck by the Oscar-winning actor as the trial progressed. “You must keep yourself grounded and true to the oath,” she said.

The actor believes he will be hired immediately if he is cleared of charges

In a recent interview with German magazine Zeit, Spacey said that while it would be difficult to rehabilitate his image if he is cleared of the charges against him, he believes some Hollywood directors are sympathetic to him. “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” he told the magazine.

Defense tells jury to be wary of “spin”

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs also spoke in court Friday, unusual in the U.K. where the defense does not generally make opening statements. He warned the jury about “spin” from the prosecution, and alleged that details had been either deliberately exaggerated or made up entirely.

Step Back

In October, a U.S. jury found Spacey not liable in a civil case brought by Anthony Rapp.

Rapp alleged that Spacey had climbed on top of him during a drunken encounter in 1986, when Rapp was 14. More than a dozen men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct since 2017.