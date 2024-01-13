Three earthquakes reported in Oklahoma late Friday; largest a 4.2 magnitude

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the U.S. Geological Survey removed one of the reported earthquakes late Friday. As of 10:54 p.m. Friday, the USGS was reporting three earthquakes in the Oklahoma City area.

Several earthquakes, the largest a magnitude 4.2, shook the Oklahoma City metro late Friday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the following earthquakes were reported Friday night:

3.2 magnitude: Recorded at 9:37 p.m. near Arcadia

4.2 magnitude: Recorded at 9:46 p.m. near Arcadia

2.5 magnitude: Recorded at 10:04 p.m. near Arcadia

Reviewed M 4.2 earthquake in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma at 21:46:28 01/12 Oklahoma local time (UTC: 03:46:28 01/13) — OGS Earthquakes (@OKearthquakes) January 13, 2024

Social media reaction to Friday's earthquakes in Oklahoma

Residents in and around Oklahoma City took to social media to report the rumbling and shaking.

Just felt very brief but loud #earthquake here in N #Edmond 9:38pm — Laurie M.🇺🇦 (@LaurieMit) January 13, 2024

