Three new Ebola cases confirmed in Congo, two in Guinea

FILE PHOTO: A Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a boy who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the village of Mangina
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Manojna Maddipatla
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Manojna Maddipatla

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Three new cases of Ebola have been confirmed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing to 11 the number of cases since authorities declared a resurgence of the virus last month.

In a separate outbreak of the disease in Guinea, the World Health Organization said two new confirmed cases have emerged, bringing the total to 17 in the first resurgence of the virus there since the world’s worst outbreak in 2013-2016.

In Congo the new cases were detected in the Butembo health zone, Eugene Nzanzu Salita, the health minister of North Kivu province, told reporters.

The cases represent a flare-up of the 2018-20 epidemic, which killed more than 2,200 people before it was declared over last June. Four people have died and two have recovered among the 11 cases, Nzanzu said.

Congo has experienced 11 outbreaks since the virus was first discovered near the Ebola River in 1976, more than double any other country.

As of Sunday, health authorities in Guinea had vaccinated more than 1,100 people against Ebola, Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies official, told a media briefing.

"We have identified approximately 500 contacts and 99% of them are currently tracked and followed," he said.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba, Aaron Ross and Manojna Maddipatla; writing by Aaron Ross and Hereward Holland; editing by Ed Osmond and Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • NC man who claimed magical powers convicted of sex trafficking, ‘modern-day slavery’

    Jonathan Lynn Jenkins was convicted of murder in 2006 and is accused in a second killing.

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • Marvell to supply chips for Facebook-backed 5G effort

    In the past, telecommunications gear tended to come from a handful of major players such as Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei Technologies Ltd, who supplied everything from software to run the networks to gear for radio towers, along with custom chips inside the gear. But companies like Facebook, the social networking giant that maintains a business focused on improving internet infrastructure, have pushed for what are called open radio-access networks, which are made up of software and hardware designs that can be mixed and matched and are sometimes free to use. Facebook has focused on developing software for the open networks while partnering with hardware companies to come up with designs for hardware.

  • European Commission raises hopes of coronavirus vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism

    European Union plans for a coronavirus vaccine passport could be opened up to British tourists and other non-EU holidaymakers, Brussels said on Monday. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU-wide “Digital Green Pass” would be proposed this month and that it could be a first step towards a virus passport for travel from outside the bloc. "The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the EU or abroad - for work or tourism,” the European Commission president said. The chief spokesman for the European Commission said the process would be done "step by step". “We work on a European solution now, this is where we start and then anything else would need to come after,” he said. "We’re of the view that in collaboration with the World Health Organisation there should be a way to scale this up globally." The UK said it was looking into the idea. “The Department for Transport will work and speak to countries across the world in terms of how they may look to introduce passports," the Prime Minister’s spokesman said in London. The Green Pass will include information such as whether the carrier has ever had coronavirus, been tested or vaccinated and is aimed at “facilitating safe free movement in the European Union.” The legislation will be put forward on March 17. Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said that work should be speeded up to save the summer season and enable safe travel from the UK. “It is important to have the tools ready to start mobility and make Europe a safe travel destination again as soon as the virus incidence data allows for this,” Ms Maroto said at a meeting of EU tourism ministers in Lisbon.

  • Dominican Republic announces plans for Haiti border fence

    The 380km barrier will curb the flow of illegal migrants, drugs and stolen vehicles, the president says.

  • Kourtney Kardashian admits Kim made her cry when she called her the 'least exciting to look at': 'I took it really personally'

    The eldest Kardashian was getting her makeup done by sister Kylie Jenner, who asked her about the vicious argument she and Kim had in 2018.

  • The Supreme Court finally rejected Sidney Powell's election conspiracy theory lawsuits

    It extends an extraordinary losing streak for lawsuits from Donald Trump and his allies seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shoots back at Ted Cruz, saying he treated storm-hit Texas as a 'layover' between trips to Cancun and CPAC

    "It appears Texas was just a layover stop for him between Cancun and Orlando to drop a pack of water into someone's trunk," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • Supreme Court to debate voting rights case that advocates worry will limit access to polls

    The Arizona voting rights case comes to the Supreme Court eight years after it struck down another central provision of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • 16 things you probably didn't know about 'The Queen's Gambit'

    From what it's based on to how you recognize the actors, there are plenty of things you may not know about the Netflix original series about chess.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • 'Please get in touch': Britain hunts mystery spreader of Brazil variant

    Britain on Monday appealed for a mystery individual infected with a highly transmissible Brazilian variant of the novel coronavirus to come forward, more than two weeks after they tested positive but failed to give proper contact details. Britain said six cases had been detected of the "P.1" variant identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus, against which current vaccines appear to be less effective. Two were in South Gloucestershire in England and three in Scotland.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Data shows AstraZeneca vaccine reduces hospitalisations in over 80s by 80pc

    Hunt for UK patient with Brazilian mutation EU raises hopes of vaccine passports to ease travel for work and tourism Pupils' online lessons cut to make time for Covid tests Over-40s Covid vaccines rollout on track to begin this month Police ask: Why enforce lockdown at this late stage? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine prevents hospitalisations in over 80s by more than 80 per cent according to a new report published by Public Health England. The Health Secretary said jabs were already helping to save lives, as he heralded the study which indicated that both the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective in reducing infections among older people. Mr Hancock said the number of admissions to hospital was falling faster than that of cases - particularly among the older age groups who were vaccinated first. "This is a sign that the vaccine is working," he said. He told a Downing Street press conference that people must "keep sticking to the rules, let's not blow it now" - but said the new data shows "in the real world, across the UK right now that the vaccine is helping both to protect the NHS and to save lives". It comes after the Prime Minister announced earlier today there is a 'massive effort' under way to contain the spread of the Brazilian variant of coronavirus. Health officials are currently hunting for a unidentified person in the UK who is infected with the variant in a bid to prevent it infecting the wider community. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Andra Day 1st Black woman to win Best Actress Golden Globe in 35 years

    The singer dazzled critics and audiences alike in the Lee Daniels-directed ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ her first major film role. In her acceptance speech via video link, she said she was “in the presence of giants” when referring to her fellow nominees, including veteran actress Viola Davis, who was nominated for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

  • As Texans lost power in winter storm, oil and gas pollution increased across state

    Environmental advocates say that during the winter storm: “We lost power, we lost water, and we gained pollution.”

  • English health authority says vaccines 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations in over-80s

    The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study. PHE said the real world study, with data generated from Britain's vaccine rollout, also found that protection against symptomatic COVID in those over 70 ranged between 57-61% for one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and between 60-73% for the Oxford-AstraZeneca one four weeks after the first shot. "These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks, which is something I know that we all welcome," health minister Matt Hancock said at a news conference.

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • Goya Foods CEO said Trump is 'the still actual president' and doubled down on false election claims at CPAC

    Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue said Donald Trump is "the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States."

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more