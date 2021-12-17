Three employees of Des Moines bail bond company charged in yearlong investigation of prostitution and fraud

Three people were out on bond following an investigation that alleged insurance fraud, credit card fraud and prostitution at a well-known Des Moines bail bond service.

The owner of Always Affordable Bail Bonds, David Ellis, faces the most counts — 11 — in the probe by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, which dates back at least a year, according to Jaki Livingston, a Polk County prosecutor.

Ellis, 64, is accused of trading release from jail for sex, among other charges.

The charges, brought earlier in December, may add fuel to the debate about bail bonds. Advocates say the roughly $2 billion a year bail industry and requiring defendants to post cash to win release pending trial disproportionately hurts the destitute and people of color across America.

Cash bail also overpopulates prisons, according to advocates pushing for changes, because most inmates can't afford to post the amount set by a judge.

"Cash bail does not keep communities safe; it only keeps the less privileged among us in jail," said a recent report from advocates, Michigan League for Public Policy.

In Iowa, Polk and other counties have created pilot efforts in recent years to check public safety in the absence of cash bail. But Livingston, the Polk County prosecutor, said she was unfamiliar with any current push to get rid of cash bail in the state.

However, because of the pandemic, when jails and prisons were looking ease crowding for health reasons, an Iowa Supreme Court directive in 2020 told judges to "consider all options" in considering bond for defendants, Livingston said. That directive has since been renewed.

In the wake of the May 2020 George Floyd killing, which spurred calls for criminal justice overhaul, many states began looking at their bail systems.

To date, only Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker has signed a law to rid the state's criminal justice system of cash bail. In that state, cash bail will be eliminated under the law in 2023.

Story continues

Colorado, New York and New Jersey have limited cash bail, but it has not been entirely eliminated in those states — or anywhere else, said Amber Widgery, program principal of the criminal justice program at the National Conference of State Legislatures.

California held a referendum on cash bail in November 2020, but voters decided to keep it. Other states where legislation has come up include New York, Missouri, Michigan, Colorado, Nevada and Tennessee.

Iowa bails bond company owner charged with 4 counts of prostitution

Ellis, the company's owner, has been charged with four counts of prostitution, but it’s unclear from the criminal complaint if he allegedly committed the act with one inmate four times or four different people. In one case, Ellis allegedly posted a $3,000 bond in exchange for a sex act.

And he faces two counts of credit card fraud for illegally accepting an EBT card for payment, which he then used to buy groceries. He was additionally charged with four counts of fraudulent sales practices — stemming from having an unlicensed convicted felon conduct bail transactions, according to a criminal complaint.

More: Illinois set to become first state to eliminate cash bail under sweeping criminal justice reform law

“All I will say is we intend to vigorously defend against the charges,” said Ellis’ attorney, Nicholas Sarcone. David Ellis, who is out on $40,000 bond himself, could not be reached for comment.

Debra Ellis, 62 and Ellis's wife, also faces five counts of credit card fraud for accepting EBT cards as payment and is out on $10,000 bond. Justin Gilbert, 34 an employee of the business out on $30,000 bond, was charged with six counts of fraudulent sales practices.

The criminal complaints against the three were filed Dec. 6, and all three were in custody the next day but bonded out, according to court records. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as the Wapello and Warren counties sheriffs' offices, assisted the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau.

Arraignment is scheduled for January.

Eric Ferkenhoff is the Midwest Criminal Justice Reporter for USA Today Network.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa bail bond employees charged with prostitution, fraud