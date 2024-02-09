Three endangered creatures found dead in Oregon, officials say. $50K reward offered

Three endangered gray wolves were found dead in southern Oregon, wildlife officials said.

Now a $50,000 reward is being offered for anyone who has information leading “to an arrest, a criminal conviction, or civil penalty assessment,” the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said in a Feb. 9 news release.

Biologists and deputies began searching for two wolves after their tracking collars indicated they had died, officials said.

They then found three dead animals Dec. 29 near Bly in Klamath County, including breeding female OR115, the subadult OR142 and one uncollared subadult, officials said.

Wildlife officials did not release how the animals died.

Anyone with information can contact U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131, the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 800-452-7888, *OSP (*677) or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Reports can be made anonymously.

A gray wolf is seen in Denali National Park in Alaska.

What to know about gray wolves

Some gray wolves were relisted as an endangered species in Oregon on Feb. 11, 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

However, not all gray wolves in the state are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Protected animals in the state include ones that are found west of Highways 395-78-95, officials said. Those found east of these highways are managed under the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan.

In 2022, there were 178 wolves in the state. While gray wolves in name, they can be many different colors, including white, gray and black, wildlife officials said.

“Approximately half of any gray wolf population actually is gray,” the agency said.

In the U.S., they can be found in Alaska, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

