Three ex-cops indicted over death of Black man in Mississippi

Three former police officers were indicted Wednesday over the caught-on-video death of a Black man who was blasted with stun guns multiple times in Mississippi.

Body camera footage was released showing former Jackson cops Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty and James Land attempting to handcuff Keith Murriel as he was stunned again and again for over 10 minutes.

Authorities said the officers were detaining him for reportedly trespassing at a hotel around midnight on Dec. 31, 2022.

McCarty and Willis were charged with second-degree murder and Land, with manslaughter, according to court records.

All three were fired in the months after the incident.

The video from the evening shows McCarty pressing her knee onto Murriel’s back before he flips over and the other officers attempt to handcuff him.

The 41-year-old man can also be heard pleading with officers to stop using the stun guns to shock him.

Officers eventually handcuffed Murriel and put him horizontally into the back of a patrol vehicle. He died just hours later.

“We believe we have seen actions that are excessive, disheartening and tragic,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a Wednesday press conference.

“And we believe that is not representative of the vision of public safety that not only this administration wants to put forward, but we believe the men and women of JPD want to put forward,” she added.

With News Wire Services