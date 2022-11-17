Three face charges in connection to missing Aberdeen man

Three people have been arrested and face charges in connection to a missing person's case in Aberdeen.

Joshua Ortley, 36, of Sioux Falls; Kyle Three Legs, 38, of Aberdeen; and Cecelia Walking Bull, 32, of Aberdeen; were arrested this week.

According to a notice from the Aberdeen Police Department, both men were last seen with Simon Deng on Oct. 23. Deng, 40, was last seen on this day and later reported missing on Oct. 27.

The police department posted information asking for assistance in finding Ortley and Three Legs earlier this week. According to that information the two men were last seen with Deng. Deng also sent text messages indicating he'd been assaulted by Ortley.

According to court records Ortley, who was arrested Monday in Sioux Falls, has been charged with felony aggravated kidnapping and felony aggravated assault with indifference to human life. Three Legs, who was arrested Wednesday in Aberdeen, has been charged with aiding and abetting aggravated kidnapping.

Court hearings have yet to be set for these cases.

Aberdeen Police Capt. Tanner Jondahl said both Ortley and Three Legs are being held on a $1 million bond.

Walking Bull was taken into custody Wednesday, Jondahl said, and was charged with felony accessory after the fact to aggravated kidnapping.

While these three have been charged, Jondahl said, the investigation is far from over. Deng has yet to be found, he said, and investigators continue to work tirelessly following leads in this case. Jondahl also said there's a potential for the charges to be modified and for others to face charges as well as this case moves forward.

"Everyone has been working tirelessly," he said. "This case is far from concluded."

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Three charged in connection to missing Aberdeen man