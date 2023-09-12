Three facing attempted homicide charges in weekend shooting, stabbing incidents in Erie

Three people are facing attempted homicide charges in a pair of weekend incidents in Erie in which one victim was shot and beaten with a shovel and another was stabbed in the head and chest, according to city police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg and suffered other injuries in a shooting that was reported on Saturday at 2:36 a.m. in the 600 block of East 13th Street.

According to information in criminal complaints filed in the case, the man told police he was at his friend's residence when he heard someone approaching and saw two men he knew approaching him, with both on bicycles. The man identified the men as Alvin Leggett and Kevin Person, and said he had an extensive history with both, according to information in the complaints.

The man told police that Leggett walked toward him and stated, "I finally caught you," then pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a round that struck the man in the right leg. He said as he attempted to wrestle the gun away from Leggett, Leggett requested help from Person and Person struck the man in the head with a shovel until the shovel broke in half, according to the complaints. He told police he retreated into the residence as Leggett and Person fled the area.

Officers who responded to the shooting found a single 9 mm shell casing and pieces of a snow shovel with blood on them, police wrote in the complaints.

The man was taken to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

Police on Saturday filed charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm prohibited against Leggett, 53, and Person, 52, both of Erie. The two men remained at large and had not been arraigned on the charges as of Tuesday morning.

In the second incident, Erie police were called on Sunday at 10:48 p.m. to a residence in the 700 block of West 18th Street on a report of a stabbing and found a 22-year-old man inside the residence with a stab wound to the head and a laceration across his chest, Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

A witness told police that the 22-year-old man and 21-year-old Taurice M. Lucas had gotten into an altercation when Lucas pulled out the knife and stabbed the victim, Lorah said.

Police took Lucas into custody from the residence. He was arraigned Monday morning by Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. Mack set bond at $50,000.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie, PA police charge 3 with attempted homicide in shooting, stabbing