Three facing charges after Chillicothe police find drugs on a search warrant

CHILLICOTHE— Three people are facing charges after the Chillicothe police found drugs and a loaded gun at a residence on Vincent Street.

Police executed a search warrant on July 26 at the residence. During the search they found 65 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 26 grams of suspected Fentanyl, over $2,000 in cash and a loaded Glock 40 caliber handgun with extended 22 round magazine.

Officers found that Dashawn Myers had felony drug charge warrants from Franklin County and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

After the drugs return for testing, charges including trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs could be filed against Myers and another suspect. A resident of the house may also be facing felony charges of permitting drug abuse.

If you or someone you know is suffering from addiction contact the Chillicothe Police Department Social Worker, Joanna Denny, at 740-656-1084 or jdenny@isbh.org. For drug activity, wanted persons, or any illegal activity tips contact the CPD at 740-773-1191 or drugtip@chillicotheoh.gov.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: 3 face charges after Chillicothe police find drugs, cash, handgun