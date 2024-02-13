Three facing charges after road rage incident leads to assault; victim required surgery

YORK TOWNSHIP ‒ Three individuals could be facing charges after a road rage incident Friday in which a 53-year-old man was beaten, suffering significant injury to his face.

According to a release from Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the agency was contacted by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover after the man came to the emergency room seeking treatment as a result of being assaulted.

The victim told deputies that he was traveling west on West High Avenue in New Philadelphia when he was cut off by the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck as he proceeded south on 16th Street SW. The victim blew his horn and flashed his lights at the pickup truck to express his displeasure, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the pickup followed the victim to an area near his home in York Township, where a physical altercation took place. The victim was punched and kicked repeatedly before the suspects fled the area. Deputies said three individuals were involved in the assault.

The victim has undergone two surgeries to repair the damage to his face.

At the time, the only information known was the description of the white Chevrolet pickup and three male occupants who appeared to be “younger.” Some video footage was captured of the truck, which was later used to assist in its identification, deputies said.

Suspects interviewed

On Monday while out on patrol, Sgt. Bryan Patrick saw a vehicle matching the description of the truck. After questioning the 19-year-old son of the truck's owner, Patrick learned that the son was driving the truck at the time of the assault.

Later, the son was interviewed by Capt. Adam Fisher, and Fisher got the names of the other two individuals involved in the assault. Fisher then interviewed all three suspects, who ultimately confessed to their involvement in the incident, the release said.

A conference will be held with the Tuscarawas County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the appropriate charges in this incident.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County man required surgery following road rage incident