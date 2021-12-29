Three facing charges in Wednesday shootout, including a 14-year-old

The Kinston Police Department is located at 205 E. King St. in downtown Kinston.

An early morning shootout in the street involving multiple suspects occurred Wednesday morning.

All are facing charges, including a 14-year-old juvenile. Police say there appeared to be gang involvement.

The Kinston Police Department said two groups of people were shooting at each other on East Shine Street near South Davis Street just after 1 a.m. KPD said both suspect groups separated as they were approached.

A car was stopped later after the shooting. A 14-year-old juvenile allegedly fled with a stolen handgun during the stop but was later caught during a chase and apprehended, police said. They also said he was carrying a second gun, also stolen, which was recovered.

According to KPD Major Keith Goyette, police were on the scene very quickly.

“They were just around the corner. Officers were already on patrol no more than two blocks away,” said Goyette.

He said at this time he does not know what started the shooting.

Goyette when asked said he believed there were gang ties in this shootout.

Tamoz Roberts, 24, of Kinston the driver, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm by felon.

Daveyontae Miller, 20, of Kinston, a passenger, was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a schedule VI and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

“We are extremely thankful no one was hurt in this incident and our officers were able to recover 3 illegally possessed firearms. We place the highest priority on investigating crimes of violence perpetrated in our city. We will investigate such cases with no compromise for crime and continue to seek assistance from the community we proudly serve,” Kinston PD said in a statement.

The juvenile was placed in a juvenile custody center, Goyette saidbelieved at this time, was released to a parent. He said juvenile petitions were taken out and served on him.

Information can be given to the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

