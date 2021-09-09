Three Falls men charged during 'Operation Cataracts'

Sep. 9—Three Niagara Falls men were among 12 arrests made in the crackdown on a drug trafficking operation that law enforcement officials said brought cocaine from Puerto Rico to Western New York.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Special Agent in Charge Ray Donovan of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) New York Division said the investigation led to the seizure of approximately 7.5 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of more than $500,000, as well as more than $123,000 in cash.

The year-long investigation — code-named "Operation Cataracts" — brought together the resources of state, federal, and local law enforcement agents led by Attorney General James' Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), in partnership with the DEA's Buffalo District Office, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Niagara Falls Police Department, and the Erie County Sheriff's Narcotics Unit. The investigation included covert surveillance and hundreds of hours of wiretaps.

Investigators discovered that kilograms of cocaine were being mailed from Puerto Rico to members of this drug ring in various locations throughout Western New York. The cocaine was then delivered to others to process and sell, and cash proceeds were sent back to Puerto Rico.

Approximately four kilograms of cocaine were seized from packages mailed from Puerto Rico to various locations in Buffalo, and investigators also seized a package containing approximately $38,290 that Felix DeLeon Ortiz attempted to send to a supplier in Puerto Rico.

The indictment states the central figure in the trafficking network, Joel Calderon, bought and sold cocaine to numerous individuals in the region. Calderon primarily purchased cocaine from Rafael Martinez, but when Martinez did not have supplies, he also bought it from another Buffalo resident, Jose Torres a/k/a "Smokey." Calderon then sold cocaine to Shawn Armstrong and numerous other resellers.

Wiretaps captured numerous conversations between Armstrong, Martinez, Calderon, Torres, and others as they ordered quantities of cocaine and made arrangements for the delivery of the narcotics for resale. Calderon, Martinez, and Torres are all charged as Operating as a Major Trafficker, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The 155-count indictment — unsealed today in Erie County Court — charges the 12 individuals with various crimes in relation to their involvement in the narcotics trafficking operation, including Operating as a Major Trafficker, and various counts of Criminal Sale and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (class A and B felonies), as well as Conspiracy in the Second Degree (class B felony).

Among those charged in the unsealed indictment:

—Shawn Armstrong, 47, Niagara Falls

—Corey Floyd, 47, Niagara Falls

—Gregory Pryor, 35, Niagara Falls

