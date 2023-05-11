Three family members get shot trying to stop man hitting girlfriend, Texas cops say

Three men, all family members, were shot after trying to stop a man from assaulting his girlfriend, Texas police told news outlets.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the city’s south side around 10 p.m. on May 10, police told the Houston Chronicle. They arrived to find three people with gunshot wounds.

The victims, two brothers and an uncle, ages 17, 24, and 55, witnessed a man and woman arguing outside, and they tried to intervene after he began hitting her, KRIV reported.

The confrontation led to a nearby parking lot, where the man grabbed a gun from inside his vehicle and opened fire on the men, police told the TV station.

Gunfire struck one of them in the stomach, one in the arm, and another in the hand, KTRK reported. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

Police are searching for the gunman, who drove away from the scene in a burgundy SUV, according to the outlet.

