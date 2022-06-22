Three fatal shootings, 80 miles apart: Timeline of events in San Jose and Modesto

The following is a timeline of events that started with a homicide in San Jose and led to a shooting in Modesto before ending with the suspect shot back in San Jose Wednesday morning. For the latest updates on the story, go to modbee.com.

Tuesday, June 21

7:11 p.m. A man is shot in the in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive in San Jose, according to police there. He is taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

9:20 p.m. Modesto police respond to a report of a woman shot outside a home in the 500 block of Ramsey Drive, northeast of Union and McHenry avenues. She died at the scene, marking Modesto’s fifth homicide of the year.

Neighbors said they heard the sound of gunshots Tuesday night but thought it was fireworks.

“We just heard screaming,” said Ivy Wagner, who lives in the area. “There was a lady screaming, ‘No.’ I heard a man scream, ‘I didn’t do it.’”

11 p.m. Having identified the suspect in both homicides, a San Jose Police Department helicopter unit spots his vehicle on Highway 101. An approximately one-hour pursuit ensued, during which he fired at officers.

Wednesday, June 22

12 a.m. The suspect ran from his vehicle in the area of Bendorf Drive and Round Table Drive in San Jose. He barricaded himself in a shed in the backyard of a home in the in the 100 block of Bendorf Drive. The scene is about 10 miles from the shooting on Mt. Shasta Drive. Some residents in the area were evacuated due to additional shots being fired by the suspect.

4:52 a.m. San Jose police report the male shooting victim has died, marking the city’s 17th homicide.

7:22 a.m. The suspect exited the shed holding a firearm and pointing it at San Jose police Special Operations personnel, who fired and struck the suspect at least once. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Officers on Bendorf Drive investigate after police shot a double homicide suspect in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group)

Bee staff writer Ken Carlson contributed to this report.