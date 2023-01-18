Three fatally shot in suspected murder-suicide in Dublin home

Three adults are dead after what Dublin police suspect were murder-suicide shootings .

The bodies were found around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Balfoure Circle located off of Brand and Dublin Roads, police said. Officers had been called to check on the residents by a friend of one of them.

Dublin officers found three adults who were dead in the home, two men and one woman. Police did not immediately identify the deceased.

"Based on the initial investigation, it appears that the individuals died by firearm and have been deceased for several days," Dublin police said in a release.

There were no obvious signs of anyone forcing their way into the house and police believe the deaths are the result of a murder-suicide. There is not believed to be any ongoing threat to public safety, police said.

Dublin police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are processing the scene and continuing the investigation into the deaths, police said.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, reach out for support by calling or texting 988 to connect with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Those in crisis can call 911.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Three dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dublin home