Three in Fayetteville charged with federal drug trafficking offenses

Three people arrested in July in Fayetteville on drug charges are facing federal charges for allegedly possessing more than 400 grams of a mixture containing fentanyl and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, court records show.

Jessica Faye Spivey, 30; Shaquan Johnny Shipman, 34; and Stevie Darnell Casiano, 45, were indicted by federal grand jury on Jan. 3 on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl; possession and aiding and abetting with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; maintaining a place to distribute/use controlled substances; and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to court records.

Shipman and Spivey are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the record shows.

According to a search warrant from the Fayetteville Police Department, on July 13, officers searched Shipman's home in the 6900 block of Julian Way and Casiano's home in the 400 block of Waterbury Drive, reportedly seizing a total of 923 grams of fentanyl, 123 grams of methamphetamine, 294 grams of marijuana and 481 Xanax pills.

During an interview with police, Shipman allegedly admitted to being the "organizer of the drug trafficking organization operating with five or more persons," according to the arrest warrant. Spivey was also interviewed by police and allegedly admitted to selling narcotics for years.

Shipman and Spivey were arrested July 13 at Shipman's home on Julian Way, the arrest report said. Casiano was arrested the same day in the 200 block of Star Hill Avenue.

Shipman and Casiano are charged in state court with two counts each of trafficking opium or heroin and trafficking methamphetamine and one count each of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver marijuana and maintaining a dwelling, according to arrest records.

Casiano is also charged with possession of a stolen firearm, the charging document states, and Shipman is charged with continuing a criminal enterprise and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

Spivey was arrested in July on a state charge of maintaining a dwelling, court records show. She was released from jail the same day, according to court records. She was arrested on the federal charges on Jan. 8, jail records show.

Shipman and Casiano have been in custody since they were arrested on the state charges in July.

According to a federal forfeiture notice, the government is seeking to recover from Shipley and Spivey $4 million, "representing the gross proceeds of the offense(s) charged," four handguns and a rifle, along with approximately $30,000 in cash reportedly seized from the Julian Way home and Shipman's vehicle.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Shipman, Spivey and Casiano charged with drug trafficking crimes