Three female employees arrested in connection to DeKalb day care child abuse incident, police say

Police have arrested three female employees in connection to a suspected abuse incident at a Dekalb County day care.

DeKalb County police said the incident, which they did not provide details about, happened at the Appletree Learning Center & Academy at 4700 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Stone Mountain.

It’s unclear what sparked the investigation or how many victims there may be.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the daycare last week, where she saw children still inside.

Washington did some checking and found the facility is licensed and takes care of infants through children 5 years old.

Police have not released the women’s identities or said what charges they are facing.

Parents who believe their child may have been a victim or have any information are asked to contact the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

