Three firefighters injured while battling a multi-alarm house fire in Falmouth

Three firefighters were injured, including one who had to be flown to a Boston hospital, while fighting a multi-alarm house fire in Falmouth Sunday.

Fire officials say they received two 911 calls reporting heavy smoke from the back of the Cape-style home on River’s Edge Road.

Crews entered through the front door of the home, as one firefighter fell through the floor into the basement.

He was carried out from the building and taken by ambulance to a nearby field where Boston MedFlight was waiting to fly him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Officials say he has serious injuries but is in stable condition at MGH.

Two other firefighters were sent to Falmouth Hospital after suffering minor injuries.

Neighbors say an elderly couple owns the home but currently lives at their Florida residence, so no one was inside the Cape home at the time of the blaze.

It took more than two hours for crews to get the fire under control.

Fire investigators still need to determine the cause and the origin and plan to investigate on Monday, as there is currently four feet of water in the basement. Firefighters plan to be at the house throughout the night as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

