Three first responders hurt in shooting while responding to house fire, sheriff’s office says

Two officers and a firefighter were hurt while responding to a fire in Rowan County early Friday morning, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rowan County dispatch received a structure fire call just after midnight with a possible person inside on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.

Firefighters found flames showing at a mobile home and a person was reported to be at the back of the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Once firefighters got to the back of the home, the person in the home had a firearm and shots were fired.

It is not clear who was shot and the identities of the victims have also not been released. The injuries to the first responders are non-life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two law enforcement officers and one firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Officials told Channel 9 they are expected to be okay.

The suspect has died and officials said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

