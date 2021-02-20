Three Floridians, others charged with storming U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

Three more Floridians, two Ohioans and a North Carolinian have been arrested and charged for their involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot.

The six are said to be a part of the Oath Keepers, an organization whose members were among those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, the U.S. Department of Justice said. They have been charged for conspiring to obstruct the U.S. Congress’ certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election result, among other charges.

Those charged are Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Florida; Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, of Dunnellon, Florida; Laura Steele, 52, of Thomasville, North Carolina; and Sandra Ruth Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, of Morrow, Ohio.

The group were added to the existing case, United States v. Thomas Caldwell, Donovan Crowl and Jessica Watkins.

Federal authorities say Kelly and Connie Meggs, Young, Steele, and Sandra Parker donned paramilitary gear and joined Watkins and Crowl in marching up the center steps of the Capitol, breaching the door at the top and then storming the building.

Kelly Meggs is the self-described leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers, of which Connie, Young and Steele are members. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies the Oath Keepers as one of the largest radical anti-government groups in the U.S.

In a Facebook post, Kelly Meggs wrote, “Trump said It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that’s what he’s saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!! Sir Yes Sir!!! Gentlemen we are heading to DC pack your s***!!”

Young then arranged to acquire firearms and combat training from a Florida company for himself and others, authorities said.

Several Floridians have been arrested in the Capitol riot, including Andrews Williams, a Sanford firefighter who was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the pro-MAGA riot. He was charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

The FBI is looking for individuals who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-225-5324 or submit images or videos at www.tips.fbi.gov.

