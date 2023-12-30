THREE FORKS HISTORY: Surgeon served two armies

Dec. 30—Jacob and Nancy Hitchcock were long-time missionaries who worked at Dwight Mission in the Cherokee Nation. Their children were born at the mission and the oldest son was giving the name Dwight Daniel, but it seems he went by the nickname D.D. He received his early education at the mission but went back east to Massachusetts to finish his schooling at Amherst College.

After teaching at a school at Park Hill for a year, D.D. decided to pursue a medical degree which he completed at Bowdoin Medical College in Maine. He returned to Indian Territory and continued in his parents' footsteps in working among the Cherokees.

In 1853, Hitchcock married Sarah Worcester, the daughter of missionaries Samuel and Ann Worcester, who was teaching at the Cherokee Female Seminary. Sadly their marriage only lasted until 1857 when Sarah died following childbirth.

When the Civil War came to Indian Territory, Cherokee chief John Ross sought to remain neutral. But there were some Confederate sympathizers in the tribe and they formed a military unit led by Stand Watie. Dr. Hitchcock was not Cherokee, but because he lived and worked among them, he was pressured to join with these Confederates. Holding to his moral conviction that slavery was wrong and should be abolished, he refused to take up arms.

In August 1862, Hitchcock was arrested by the Confederates and pressed into service as a surgeon at Fort Gibson. His widowed sister-in-law, Hannah Worcester Hicks, appealed to Watie for Hitchcock's release, no doubt reminding him that her father had been a good friend to Watie in years past. But her efforts were fruitless.

Then in December of 1862, Union troops entered Indian Territory and soon had pushed the Confederates out of Fort Gibson. Dr. Hitchcock was paroled and for the remainder of the war he served the Union troops who now occupied Fort Gibson.

Two years later, in the last days of 1864, D.D. and Hannah were married. It is from Hannah's diary that conditions in Indian Territory during the war are known. She wrote of the destruction and desperation felt in the Indian Nations. Few families were spared sorrow and suffering as the war raged on until Stand Watie finally surrendered in June of 1865.

Conditions following the war were slow to improve and Dr. Hitchcock was kept constantly busy attending to the sick and injured. A cholera epidemic swept through the entire nation in 1867 and it was especially hard felt in Indian Territory because there was so much weakness due to exposure and malnutrition. Hitchcock succumbed to the illness himself in July of 1867 and passed away leaving Hannah a widow again. His grave is located within the Officers Circle at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

