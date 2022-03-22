Three formally charged in J's bar fight

Mar. 22—LIMA — Three Lima residents have been indicted by an Allen County grand jury in connection with an early-morning fight outside a Spencerville Road bar in the early morning hours of Jan. 22.

Donovan Denson, 21; Nicholas Williams, 22; and Janicqua Bailey, 22, have been formally charged with felonious assault, felonies of the second degree, for their alleged roles in a fight at J's American Pub, 2307 Spencerville Road. All three will be arraigned Friday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

A fourth person who police say was captured on video as a participant in the fight which left Bradin Fisher-Jones, 23, of Lima, with serious injuries reportedly has fled the area after tampering with a GPS monitoring device he was wearing at the time.

According to an affidavit outlining the events of that evening filed by Lima Police Department Detective Todd Jennings, police were dispatched to the bar in reference to a large fight after receiving a 911 call from Jordan Wehrly, who at the time was an off-duty patrolman with the Spencerville Police Department. Wehrly has since left that position.

Officers located Fisher-Jones, whose face was covered in blood, according to court records. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was eventually transferred to a Toledo hospital due to fractured orbital bones and an internal nasal fracture.

An employee of J's told police an altercation started inside the bar which led to two of the persons being thrown out of the establishment, according to Jennings' report.

Matthew Slechter, 22, who was at the bar with Wehrly and Fisher-Jones, told police he headed for the parking lot following the altercation inside the bar. Wehrly and Fisher-Jones followed shortly thereafter and ran into Tysheen Polk and others.

The report says Christopher Oliphant, 27, and Wehrly began to argue and as Wehrly began to walk back toward the bar, Polk struck Fisher-Jones in the face.

Wehrly told Oliphant he was a police officer and that he (Oliphant) was under arrest. Wehrly went back into the bar and was followed by Oliphant. The report says Oliphant was punched by Wehrly and fell to the ground.

No charges have been filed against Oliphant or Wehrly.

As Wehrly and Oliphant prepared to fight, a woman — later identified at Bailey — ran up and punched Wehrly, court records show. She and Oliphant reportedly continued to throw punches at Wehrly, who along with Fisher-Jones, ran toward the entrance of the bar.

Fisher-Jones was accosted outside the bar by Bailey and Williams while two other males, later identified as Denson, 21, and Polk, 23, began to "kick and stomp on Bradin's body and head as he is on the ground," the report states.

Polk was out of jail on bond on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon at the time of the J's incident. His bond was revoked on Jan. 25 after it was learned he had cut off his ankle monitor and fled. He has eluded authorities since that time.