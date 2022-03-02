Three former Florida prison guards sentenced for inmate assault

Three former Florida correctional officers were sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a handcuffed inmate until he lost consciousness.

Coty Michael Wiltgen, 32, Ethan Burkett, 25, and William Shackelford, 25, who all worked at the Hamilton Correctional Institution Annex in Jasper, were on duty on March 3, 2020, when an inmate pushed Burkett out of the way while chasing another inmate, according to the Department of Justice.

That’s when Wiltgen pepper sprayed the man and handcuffed him. The officer and Shackelford then led the “cooperative and compliant victim” away from cameras and “made (him) fall to the ground.” Wiltgen then proceeded to kick the man 15 times while he was lying face down on the ground, called him a racial epithet and spit on him.

Shackelford kneeled on the man’s back to keep him on the ground.

Burkett then joined the group , hit the man twice on the upper back with an open hand and punched him, according to the Department of Justice.

The man was eventually knocked unconscious by one of Wiltgen’s kicks.

“Burkett, Wiltgen, and Shackelford knew that the use of force was unnecessary and excessive, counter to their training and completely unjustified at the time that they used, and watched others use, force against the victim,” prosecutors said in a statement. “As a result of the assault, the victim suffered several injuries.”

All three men pleaded guilty last summer to violating the civil rights of an inmate.

Wiltgen was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, Burkett received 31 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release, and Shackelford got 25 months in federal prison, followed by one year of supervised release.